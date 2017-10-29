Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Injures shoulder against Cowboys
Nicholson injured his shoulder during Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Nicholson dealt with an AC joint sprain earlier this season, so it is very possible that this is a preexisting issue. He will look to get healthy before the Redskins take on the Seahawks in Week 9.
