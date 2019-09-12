Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Limited in practice Thursday
Nicholson (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Nicholson did not practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The third-year safety projects to start versus the Cowboys on Sunday if healthy. With Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) also managing injuries it's possible that Washington's secondary could be absent multiple key players Week 2.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Primed for starting spot•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Participating in OTAs•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not facing criminal charges•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Placed on NFI list•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Gets arrested Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Injures finger Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...