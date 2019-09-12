Nicholson (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Nicholson did not practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The third-year safety projects to start versus the Cowboys on Sunday if healthy. With Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) also managing injuries it's possible that Washington's secondary could be absent multiple key players Week 2.

