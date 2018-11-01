Nicholson (neck/hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nicholson underwent a small procedure on his hip Wednesday, so it's a good sign that the second-year safety is already able to practice in a limited fashion. Washington's safety group has been recently bolstered by the acquisition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, so Nicholson will likely play a reserve role in the team's secondary when fully healthy.

