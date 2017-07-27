Nicholson (shoulder) will be a limited participant at the start of training camp, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

Nicholson is on the mend from offseason shoulder surgery. Though he'll be under some restrictions when camp opens, it's at least good news he avoided the PUP list.

