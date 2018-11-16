Nicholson (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Nicholson practiced in full for the first time this week Friday, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery from an undisclosed illness. The second-year safety is trending towards playing against the Texans on Sunday, but could be a game-time decision. If Nicholson is able to suit up, he'll play a depth role behind starter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.