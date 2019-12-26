Play

Nicholson (neck) did not practice Thursday.

Nicholson hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering a neck injury Week 16 against the Giants. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his level of activity in advance of Sunday's contest in Dallas.

