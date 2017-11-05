Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not dressed Sunday
Nicholson (shoulder) is active but not in uniform for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nicholson is active because the Redskins have more injuries than available inactive spots, but it doesn't look as though he will play Sunday. Recently activated DeAngelo Hall will likely see a greater than expected role with Nicholson not in uniform against the Seahawks.
