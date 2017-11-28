Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not practicing Tuesday
Nicholson (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nicholson is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a concussion he suffered Week 11 against the Saints. He will need to pass protocol testing before he can take the field again. Look for more updates to come over the next two days as Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys nears.
