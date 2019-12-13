Play

Nicholson has an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The 24-year-old was a late addition to the injury report as a limited participant Friday, putting his availability for Week 15 in doubt. Troy Apke figures to step in at free safety should Nicholson be unable to play Sunday.

