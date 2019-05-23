Nicholson (personal) returned to team OTAs on Thursday, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Nicholson was absent from OTAs on Monday, which came as a surprise to the team. The 23-year-old was arrested Dec. 18 and was charged with misdemeanor assault and public drunkenness -- those charges were dropped May 14, but Nicholson could still face punishment from the NFL if an investigation reveals any wrongdoing. Nicholson comes into the 2019 season looking to regain his workload from the first half of the 2018 season -- the Michigan State product was on the field for all but five snaps on defense through the first eight games.

