Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Picks off Brady
Nicholson made seven tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
This was Nicholson's second pick of the year, and it was also Tom Brady's second interception as well. That's already a career best for Nicholson, as he only registered one interception over his first two years in the league. That doesn't spell IDP relevance by itself, although an average of 6.2 tackles per game is a decent floor.
