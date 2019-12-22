Play

Nicholson (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear how Nicholson picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave during the overtime period, suggesting his return may be a long shot. As long as he's sidelined, however, Troy Apke would be in line to see the bulk of free safety snaps.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends