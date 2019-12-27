Play

The Redskins placed Nicholson (neck) on injured reserve Friday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Nicholson's season comes to an end due to a neck injury sustained Week 16. He compiled 62 tackles (45 solo), four defended passes, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 13 contests. In a corresponding move, Washington has signed Kenny Ladler to the active roster.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends