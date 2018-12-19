Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Placed on NFI list
Nicholson (personal/finger) has been placed on the non-football injury list and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Following his arrest Tuesday morning, Nicholson has been charged with assault and battery and public drunkenness. He won't be eligible to return this season, even if his team makes an unexpected playoff run.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Gets arrested Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Injures finger Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...