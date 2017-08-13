Play

Nicholson (shoulder) is practicing in full, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Nicholson underwent offseason shoulder surgery and wasn't able to play in the Redskins' preseason opener Thursday. However, now that he's practicing without limitations, the rookie fourth-rounder should be available to play in next Thursday's exhibition game against the Packers.

