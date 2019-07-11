Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Primed for starting spot
Nicholson will get first crack at the starting free safety role, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Nicholson lost his starting job midway through last season when Washington acquired HaHa Clinton-Dix in a trade with the Packers. Nicholson then struggled with injuries and an off-field incident during the second half of the season, but he isn't expected to face a suspension after charges stemming from his December arrest were dropped. A poor showing during training camp and the preseason could allow Troy Apke or Deshazor Everett to push for the starting job. For IDP purposes, strong safety Landon Collins is the far superior target.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Participating in OTAs•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not facing criminal charges•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Placed on NFI list•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Gets arrested Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Injures finger Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ready to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...