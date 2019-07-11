Nicholson will get first crack at the starting free safety role, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Nicholson lost his starting job midway through last season when Washington acquired HaHa Clinton-Dix in a trade with the Packers. Nicholson then struggled with injuries and an off-field incident during the second half of the season, but he isn't expected to face a suspension after charges stemming from his December arrest were dropped. A poor showing during training camp and the preseason could allow Troy Apke or Deshazor Everett to push for the starting job. For IDP purposes, strong safety Landon Collins is the far superior target.