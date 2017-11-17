Nicholson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nicholson has not played since injuring his shoulder against the Cowboys in late October, and has been listed as questionable for all three games now. The 21-year-old was limited in practice this week, and Deshazor Everett would likely step in if he is unable to play Sunday.

