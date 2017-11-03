Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for Sunday
Nicholson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Nicholson was limited in practice throughout the week after injuring his shoulder Week 8 against the Cowboys. Third-year safety Deshazor Everett will presumably fill in at strong safety if Nicholson isn't cleared to play.
