Nicholson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Nicholson was unable to practice all week after suffering an ankle injury in this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so he appears to be a less-favorable questionable. Nicholson is an every-down player when he's healthy, so both Troy Apke figures to start at free safety if he's ruled inactive 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

