Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable Week 9
Nicholson (neck/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Nicholson started the week not practicing after undergoing a minor hip procedure but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 22-year-old's status remains up in the air, but the acquisition of safety HaHa Clinton-Dix should help the Redskins ease Nicholson back into game action if necessary.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Has small procedure on hip•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Busy against Denver•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Expected to start•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Back to full health•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Heads to injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...