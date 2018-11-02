Nicholson (neck/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Nicholson started the week not practicing after undergoing a minor hip procedure but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 22-year-old's status remains up in the air, but the acquisition of safety HaHa Clinton-Dix should help the Redskins ease Nicholson back into game action if necessary.