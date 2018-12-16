Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ready to play Sunday
Contrary to a previous report, Nicholson (illness) will play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Nicholson has been a special teams fixture for the last five weeks as he drew in for just four defensive snaps in that stretch. The same will likely continue with both Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger ahead of him in the depth chart.
