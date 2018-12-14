Nicholson (illness) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Nicholson has had issues with illness for some time now, dating back even to Week 11 against the Texans. The Michigan State product will miss his first game of the season Sunday. Nicholson, however, only has 26 defensive snaps in the last six games and none in his last four. Therefore, the Washington secondary likely won't be impacted too much by his absence.

