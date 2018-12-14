Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ruled out for Sunday
Nicholson (illness) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nicholson has had issues with illness for some time now, dating back even to Week 11 against the Texans. The Michigan State product will miss his first game of the season Sunday. Nicholson, however, only has 26 defensive snaps in the last six games and none in his last four. Therefore, the Washington secondary likely won't be impacted too much by his absence.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Set to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable Week 9•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Has small procedure on hip•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...