Nicholson (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Nicholson is yet to clear concussion protocol and will now miss his second consecutive game. Deshazor Everett is expected to start in his place. Everett totaled seven tackles while filling in for Nicholson last week against the Giants.

