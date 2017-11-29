Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ruled out for TNF
Nicholson (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Nicholson is yet to clear concussion protocol and will now miss his second consecutive game. Deshazor Everett is expected to start in his place. Everett totaled seven tackles while filling in for Nicholson last week against the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Won't play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suffers concussion•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Inactive Week 10•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...