Nicholson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Nicholson has yet to clear concussion protocol and will now miss his second consecutive game. Deshazor Everett, who totaled seven tackles while filling in for Nicholson in last week's win over the Giants, is expected to earn another start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories