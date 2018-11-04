Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Set to play Sunday
Nicholson (neck/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Nicholson was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday after undergoing a minor hip procedure, but his snap count could be held in check Sunday following the addition of fellow safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
