Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Set to sit Sunday
Nicholson hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol and is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Nicholson suffered a setback that kept him off the practice field this week. Going up against one of the hottest teams in the league, the Chargers, in Week 14 will be a tough matchup for the Redskins without their stud safety. The rookie fourth-round pick hasn't played a full game since Week 7 against the Cowboys, and Deshazor Everett will continue filling in his place.
