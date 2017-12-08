Nicholson hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol and is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Nicholson suffered a setback that kept him off the practice field this week. Going up against one of the hottest teams in the league, the Chargers, in Week 14 will be a tough matchup for the Redskins without their stud safety. The rookie fourth-round pick hasn't played a full game since Week 7 against the Cowboys, and Deshazor Everett will continue filling in his place.