Nicholson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Nicholson entered Sunday's loss to the Eagles with the ankle issue, but he started and played every defensive snap. The 24-year-old should be able to avoid an injury designation for Week 16 if he can practice fully in the next couple days.

