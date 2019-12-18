Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Still managing ankle injury
Nicholson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Nicholson entered Sunday's loss to the Eagles with the ankle issue, but he started and played every defensive snap. The 24-year-old should be able to avoid an injury designation for Week 16 if he can practice fully in the next couple days.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Back on injury report•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...