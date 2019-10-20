Play

Nicholson exited Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Nicholson left during the first half and it's unclear if he'll be able to return. Troy Apke should see work at safety for the Redskins in the meantime.

