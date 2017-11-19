Nicholson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a concussion, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick has 20 tackles (14 solo) and one interception through seven games this season while playing a bulk of the defensive snaps. Nicholson will have to clear the league's concussion protocol quickly to have a chance at playing Thursday night against the Giants. However, the Redskins have a talented group of safeties, and they'll rotate Deshazor Everett and DeAngelo Hall in until Nicholson is healthy again.