Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suiting up Sunday
Nicholson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's tilt against New Orleans.
Nicholson missed the team's past two games due to his shoulder injury. His return will likely result in a snap reduction for DeAngelo Hall and Deshazor Everett.
