Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Will sit out again Sunday
Nicholson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The rookie fourth-round pick will miss his fourth consecutive game and his sixth of the season. Nicholson suffered a setback in his concussion recovery ahead of Week 14's game, so it seems there hasn't been much progress since then. Expect Deshazor Everett to see an increase in defensive responsibilities Sunday.
