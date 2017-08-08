Nicholson (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Nicholson is extremely athletic and has the size to be a starter in the league (6-foot-2, 216 pounds), but he's often been criticized for not being a gamer. Therefore, he'll have an uphill battle to prove he can ball at a higher level, and taking advantage of every preseason snap can help that.

