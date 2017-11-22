Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Won't play Thanksgiving Day
Nicholson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Nicholson sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Saints and wasn't able to practice this week. Deshazor Everett will presumably start at strong safety in his place.
