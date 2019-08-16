Redskins' Montez Sweat: Clear of calf injury
Sweat (calf) had one assisted tackle in Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati.
Sweat was unable to play in the preseason opener last week due to the calf issue, but he appears clear of the injury after taking the field Thursday. The rookie first-round pick was kicked in the calf early in training camp but there never appeared to be any serious concern over the injury.
