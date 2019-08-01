Sweat was diagnosed with a lower-leg injury, and is considered day-to-day, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sweat was forced to leave practice Wednesday, and was spotted walking off the field with a limp. It seems that the 26th overall pick in April's draft escaped a serious injury, and the expectation is that he will continue to be monitored closely. Expect the team to play it safe with their prized first-round pick, and provide updates as training camp goes on.

