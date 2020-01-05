Sweat started all 16 games in 2019, compiling 50 tackles (31 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles on 723 defensive snaps.

The stat line is impressive for a rookie at first glance, but PFF graded Sweat at No. 82 among 106 qualified edge defenders, with the sack total perhaps overstating his overall impact as a pass rusher. The 23-year-old at least played well enough to ensure himself of a prominent role in 2020, and he could be a better fit in a 4-3 scheme -- which he thrived in at Mississippi State -- under new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. There is some chance Sweat gets more competition for playing time, as Ryan Kerrigan (calf) has one more season remaining on his contract and there's already rampant speculation about Washington using a first-round pick on a pass rusher (Ohio State's Chase Young) for a second straight year.