Redskins' Montez Sweat: Headed for starting job
Sweat has a good chance to beat out Ryan Anderson for a starting job, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Sweat fell to 26th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a medical exam revealed a heart condition, but subsequent reports suggested he was misdiagnosed. Whatever the case, he left no doubt about his first-rate athleticism at the combine, where he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash after checking in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. Anderson was a solid prospect in his own right a few years back, but the 2017 second-round pick is nowhere near Sweat's level from a physical standpoint and has just two sacks on 356 defensive snaps through 27 NFL games. Anderson's decision to skip voluntary OTAs left the rookie unopposed for first-team work at outside linebacker throughout most of the offseason program.
