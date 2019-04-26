The Redskins selected Sweat in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

The Mississippi State product was a polarizing player throughout the pre-draft process. He was projected as high as a top-10 pick before sliding to the late first round after a combine medical exam uncovered a pre-existing minor heart condition. However, Washington's medical staff is clearly convinced that it won't be an issue and now the franchise has a potential premier pass rusher. Sweat is a remarkable athlete; he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any edge defender at this year's combine with a blistering 4.41 at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. He projects to see a situational role at outside linebacker, competing with Ryan Anderson for playing time. When given the chance, Sweat should develop into a starter.