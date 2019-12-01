Play

Sweat (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

It's unclear as to the severity of the injury, but the fact that Sweat was force to leave the contest certainly isn't a good sign. As long as the 2019 first-round pick is sidelined, the only healthy outside linebacker left for the game is Ryan Anderson.

