Sweat exited Wednesday's practice early and is being attended to by Washington's medical staff, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Sweat reportedly walked off the field by a limp, and was joined in the medical tent by Redskins owner Dan Snyder and members of the team's coaching staff. The details and severity of his injury remain undisclosed. The 26th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Sweat appears primed for a starting job in Washington's 3-4 defense if healthy.