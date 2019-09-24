Sweat finished Monday's loss with seven tackles (four solo) and a sack.

Sweat recorded a season-high in tackles, including his first sack in the NFL. With that said, his value in IDP formats remains relatively low, but the 26th overall selection from this past year's draft boasts a 4.41 40-yard dash time which makes him a very intriguing defensive prospect.

