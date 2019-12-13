Sweat will have a larger role for the final three games of the season since Ryan Kerrigan (calf) is on injured reserve, Zach Selby of the Redskins' official site reports.

Sweat played 69 percent of defensive snaps Week 14 against the Packers -- tying a season high -- and his workload should only expand in the absence of the team's top pass rusher. The rookie first-round pick has 40 tackles (23 solo), five sacks and one forced fumble through his first 13 games.