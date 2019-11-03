Sweat made three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.

The rookie first-round pick will carry 2.5 sacks through nine games into the bye week. He continues to log high snap counts and his modest success through the first half of his rookie season signals he has a good shot to live up to his hype.

