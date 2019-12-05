Play

Sweat (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Sweat suffered this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Panthers, and he's still dealing with the effects. The rookie first-rounder will likely carry an injury tag into Week 14's clash against the Packers unless he can elevate to full speed.

