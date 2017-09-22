Redskins' Morgan Moses: Absent from injury report
Moses (ankle) is absent from the Redskins' injury report Friday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Moses aggravated an ankle injury last week against the Rams. Fortunately, he was able to practice in some capacity all week.
More News
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Re-injures ankle•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Agrees to five-year extension with Redskins•
-
Redskins OT Moses set for surgery on foot•
-
Redskins LT Trent Williams won't return due to knee, ankle injuries•
-
RG3, Perry Riley among Week 7 inactives for Redskins•
-
Redskins announce Week 6 inactives vs. Cardinals•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...