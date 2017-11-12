Redskins' Morgan Moses: Active Sunday
Moses (ankles) is active for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.
Moses has dealt with ankle injuries throughout the season, though they haven't limited him much come game time. He and the rest of the Washington starting linemen are healthy for Week 10.
