Redskins' Morgan Moses: Active Sunday
Moses (ankles, illness) is active for Sunday's matchup with Denver.
Moses has played through his ankle injuries for several weeks and it comes as little surprise that he'll do so once again. He'll continue to start at right tackle.
More News
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Will play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Deemed questionable•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Out for remainder of game•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...