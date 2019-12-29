Play

Moses (knee) is officially active for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys.

Moses suffered the injury last week, and after practicing in a limited fashion this week, will play the final game of 2019. With the veteran officially healthy to return, he's expected to assume his usual starting right tackle role.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends