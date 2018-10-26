Redskins' Morgan Moses: Cleared to face Giants
Moses (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Moses sustained the elbow injury last week against the Cowboys. The Virginia product practiced in limited capacities Wednesday and Thursday, then logged a full practice Friday.
More News
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Nursing elbow injury•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Exits game with concussion•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Taking part in practice Friday•
-
Redskins' Morgan Moses: Expected back for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...