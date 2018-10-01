Redskins' Morgan Moses: Clears concussion protocol
Moses is out of the concussion protocol, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports.
Moses suffered a concussion in Week 3 against the Packers, but has now been cleared to return. Moses should slide in to his regular right tackle position going forward.
